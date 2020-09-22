Cobb County man in custody after hours-long standoff with SWAT team

A Cobb County man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement that started Tuesday morning.

According to Cobb County Police, shots were actively being fired before 8 a.m. at 7201 Kingsley Drive. Police said the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home.

The man, who police have not identified yet, was taken into custody around noon investigators say, more than four hours after the incident began.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Residents in the area of Kingsley Drive between Castle Lane and Vinyard Court were told to shelter in their homes as SWAT negotiated with the barricaded suspect.

Advertisement

This story is developing story. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.