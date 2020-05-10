Clayton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle among the damaged in overnight crash

An overnight crash closed Moreland Avenue, from Constitution Road to Bailey Street, for several hours Sunday.

FOX 5 spotted two vehicles collided on the north side of Moreland with severe damage; one vehicle's left side was completely crumpled. Not far was a Clayton County Sheriff's Office vehicle with minor damage to the back left side, stopped at the median.

A trail of glass and car parts extended nearly 100 yards from the crash.

DeKalb County Police, Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police were all on scene, deploying a drone to capture the extensiveness of the site.

The incident happened in DeKalb's jurisdiction, but an officer told FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda they were not the lead investigating agency.

FOX 5 photographer Thomas Bradley spotted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill on the scene; we have not heard back from the office regarding details, so it remains unclear if there were any injuries and what exactly transpired.

FOX 5 was first alerted to the crash from a viewer around 3:30 a.m.