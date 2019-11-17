Clayton County police search for teenage murder suspect

Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed at The Oasis event center on Jonesboro Road.

Investigators are now looking for the shooter who they have identified as 17-year-old Jorge Beltran. He is wanted on murder charges and is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say the victim was trying to break up a fight or some type of dispute between the suspect and another individual. That’s when, investigators say, he was shot by Beltran.



“It’s just tragic,” said Gregory Owens who works nearby.



“I had just walked through here last night whenever I got off of work. The whole parking lot was crowded,” said Haley Perkins who works nearby.



The event space manager didn’t want to go on camera but told Fox 5 the shooting happened around 12:30 Sunday morning.

FOX 5 obtained cellphone video shortly after the shots were fired.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear but according to the manager it happened inside. It was all captured on surveillance video which is now being reviewed by investigators.



Meanwhile, they’ve released images of the wanted shooter.

“No, I don’t recognize him,” said Owens.



“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him before,” said Perkins.



The manager says nothing like this has ever happened. He says they always have security at their events, including last night, but the suspect still managed to get away.



“I’m sending prayers out to the family because they are missing a loved one,” said Owens.



The name of the victim has not been released.

If you have any information on the wanted suspect, call police or Crime Stoppers.

