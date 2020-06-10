Clayton County officer involved in shooting

Clayton County police confirm one of their officers was involved in shooting Wednesday evening.

It happened at the Laurel Point Apartments off of Old Dixie Highway in Forest Park. Police said this started as a carjacking and officers were attempting to locate the vehicle.

Police in Clayton County investigate an officer-involved shooting off of Old Dixie Highway on June 10, 2020. (FOX 5)

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available and it was not known if anyone was injured.

