Clayton County K-9 murdered in line of duty laid to rest

Officer Figo, the Clayton County K-9 that was killed in the line of duty, will be laid to rest Monday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers are transporting the pup to Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Springs for a ceremony.

As previously reported, Officer Figo was killed Oct. 7 after a police chase.

MURDER SUSPECT, K-9 OFFICER DEAD AFTER CHASE THROUGH CLAYTON COUNTY

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that state troopers were chasing a possible murder suspect.

It started when Clayton County police officers said they saw a vehicle associated with an ongoing murder investigation.

GSP joined the chase, bringing Officer Figo along.

Troopers said the car chase ended with a PIT maneuver and the suspect fled into the woods.

Officer Figo was sent into the forest to sniff him out.

"A couple minutes after they sent the dog into the woods you started to hear gunfire," said Delbert Sanders, a witness.

The K-9's murderer was also shot and killed that same day. GBI's report said troopers and deputies opened fire him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.