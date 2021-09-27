Clayton County father grapples with son's shooting death

Norman Johnson III was a young man with a bright future. The 21-year-old barber was an entrepreneur who had dreams of owning his own barbershop one day.

"He wanted to make his mother proud and do it all himself," Johnson's father, Norman Johnson Jr. told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "He didn't want any help. He was a good kid."

His life came to a violent end on the night of June 9.

Norman's roommate discovered his body in their apartment at this complex on the 5000 block of Georgia Highway 85 in Riverdale. He'd been shot.

"He was targeted," said Johnson. "For what I don't know, but whatever it was it couldn't be enough to take his life."

Norman Johnson III (Family photo)

Norman's parents and two siblings are devastated. His father doesn't know of anyone who would want to harm his son.

"We got to get people like this off the street," said Johnson. "Because if they are not remorseful about what they've done, they might do it again."

Mr. Johnson said nothing was taken from his son's residence and there were no signs of forced entry.

"He had to open the door for someone that he knows. That's just my guess," Johnson said. "I don't see anyone seeking him out at random to kill him."

The Johnsons won't rest until they get justice for their son.

"Death is permanent. I'm never going to see my son again. Not 'til I get to heaven," his father said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS