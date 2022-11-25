Clayton County father, daughter killed in murder-suicide shooting, police say

article

A Georgia man killed his daughter and then took his own life after crashing during a police chase in Clayton County, officials say.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say the tragic event began shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday when they were asked by Henry County police to perform a welfare check at a home after a possible domestic dispute and kidnappings from their jurisdiction.

While officer weren't able to locate anyone involved in the alleged kidnapping at the home, Jonesboro police found the vehicle suspected to be involved and called for backup.

Investigators say they followed the car, driven by Lionel Edwards, to a cul-de-sac on the 8000 block of South Bay Court in Riverdale.

When officers tried to approach the vehicle, they say Edwards tried to drive off, but hit a bush and had to stop. Police say they then heard multiple gunshots.

Inside the car, officers found a young girl shot multiple times in the passenger seat and Edwards injured from one self-inflicted gunshot.

Despite attempting to save the girl's life, she died at the scene. Edwards was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An investigation into the suspected kidnapping and deaths is ongoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

