Missing Clayton County 11-year-old could be victim of human trafficking, police say

article

Police believe a missing 11-year-old Clayton County girl could be at risk of human trafficking. Police said social media sleuths have hindered investigators while they try to find the girl.

The Clayton County Police Department said officers learned R'Kayla Briggs left home on Mallard Drive in Jonesboro at around 3:39 p.m. on Dec. 13. Police said she left with a bag packed without permission from her family.

R'Kayla's family said she had been planning to leave with an unidentified adult "for some time." Police said the suspect's name and age are unknown.

Police believe R'Kayla is in danger and believe her disappearance is related to human trafficking.

"We don't know what is going on, we don't know what this person is doing to her," Clayton County police spokesperson Julia Isaac said. "Therefore, we believe she's in danger."

Investigators think the girl is still in Georgia. Officials said people who "think they are helping," the investigation are making it harder for police to find R'Kayla.

"We are asking the public to please ask law enforcement to investigate this case because we have had multiple parties interfere with the investigation of this case," Julia Isaac said.

Briggs is described by police as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, a white, black, and gray hoodie, black tights, and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees R'Kayla is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or 911.

Details in the active investigation are limited, but police said they will provide more details when the investigation concludes.