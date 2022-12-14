Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Clarkston auto shop

article

One person is dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a Clarkston auto shop Wednesday morning.

Officials with the City of Clarkston have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of Brava Auto Brokers, which is located on the 1300 block of Brockett Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they were approached by a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Shortly afterward, the officers found a second victim, identified as a 37-year-old man, inside a parked vehicle who had been shot in the chest.

Despite life-saving efforts, the second man died from his injuries. Medics took the first victim to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the City of Clarkston Police Department.