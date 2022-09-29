Clark Atlanta students complain of broken locks, multiple thefts due to key issue

Several students at Clark Atlanta University are expressing frustration about a lack of keys for their dorm rooms.

Multiple students told FOX 5 that they either don't have keys or the keys they were given don't work to open and lock their doors.

Naseem is one of the students who say they don't have a means of locking up their dorm room. FOX 5 is not mentioning the specific dorm for his safety.

"I've been here since August - didn’t get a key - I've had to leave my door open every day to get back in, and I don’t feel safe doing that," Naseem said.

Naseem's mother, who asked that we only identify her as Nichole, says the keys he got when he moved in didn't work on his door.

"The RA that was on staff at the time said that he would put a work order in for him, and he would get something back the following Monday," she said. "It's been almost two months out ,and he still does not have a key."

Nichole says her son always wanted to attend Clark Atlanta University and was excited on move in day until this situation reared his ugly head.

"The answers he was giving me, I just didn’t think it was true until I reached out to housing and was told the same thing," she said.

Many students say they've had to wait for an RA to open their doors if they choose to lock them or stay with a friend. Others keep their doors unlocked and hope for the best.

Nichole says a break-in and theft in Naseem's dorm room was the "final straw."

She says her son reported his PlayStation missing, likely because he's left his door open to have access to the room in between classes.

"Some of them have keys to the suite door and some have keys to the dorm room door, but no one has keys to all the doors," Nichole says. "So either you’re locked out of your room or all the way out."

The family has asked to make a copy of the RA's keys and the school told her no.

When FOX 5 asked Clark Atlanta about the issue, a representative for the school said that all affected students have new keys.

"Earlier in the semester, it was brought to our attention that an error was made in our key distribution system. Upon receipt of this information, the university diligently worked with its students using its network order system," a statement from the school reads. "All students affected have been issued new keys and CAU remains dedicated to ensuring our students are supported and safe."

The representative says students should have received an email with pickup information.

FOX 5 has asked when that email went out. So far, we haven't heard back.