City of South Fulton cracks down on suspected drug trafficking

The City of South Fulton Police, along with other agencies, served a search warrant overnight in connection with a months long drug investigation. Investigators say around midnight officers executed the warrant at Eye Candy, a business located at 5299 Old National Highway.

Police say they had been looking into illegal drug activity at that location. Officers seized evidence that included items associated with the sale and distribution of suspected marijuana, crack, cocaine, and MDMA. Additionally several subjects were taken into custody.

"The City of South Fulton has taken another step towards the elmination of organized crime in our city", said Police Chief Keith Meadows.

Fulton County Police and Fulton County Schools Police Departments also participated in executing the search warrant.