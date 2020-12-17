City councilwoman: Don't give money to the so-called water boys

It's never a good idea to flash cash in public.

An Atlanta councilwoman added that is a terrible idea if the holder of that cash is 11 or 12 years old.

Marci Collier Overstreet said that activity puts these boys in danger.

"The older kids will come up and take their money," said Overstreet. "We have to ask the public, again, not to buy."

Even when motorists choose not to buy a bottle, some of them will give anyway, and often it is more than one dollar.

A police officer encountered one group. The boys showed that officer their cash, perhaps signaling that they were selling, not trying to take cash from drivers.

Ms. Overstreet is serving on the mayor's task force, which is searching for an alternative to getting these boys into some other activity other than working the street.

