Police: Child shot, hospitalized; two adults arrested

A child was injured and hospitalized following an accidental shooting Wednesday, Griffin police confirmed.

Investigators went to Spalding Wellstar Hospital shortly before 6 p.m. on September 23 and learned a child had been shot in the leg and the foot.

As the investigation continued, authorities determined the shooting happened near the intersection of North Hill Street or Kentucky Avenue after the child was left alone in a parked car.

Authorities said a gun was left inside the vehicle. At some point, the child was able to reach the gun and shot themselves in the leg and foot.

Two adults including the child's father were arrested.

21-year-old Dequaveon Lewis faces charges for reckless conduct and cruelty to children, Griffin police said.

Dequaveon Lewis (Griffin Police Department)

The child's father, 22-year-old Kevon Roydrell Roberts, also is charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children.

Kevon Roberts (Griffin Police Department)

The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and is expected to recover.

