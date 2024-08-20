Chick-fil-A announces new CEO and new COO

article

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has announced the appointment of Susannah Frost as its new president, marking the sixth leadership change since the company was founded. The announcement was made by CEO Andrew T. Cathy, the grandson of founder Truett Cathy.

Frost, who currently leads restaurant development and field operations for the company, will now focus on providing strategic clarity and alignment within Chick-fil-A’s core business. Her leadership is expected to play a crucial role in guiding the company’s future growth and maintaining its strong market position.

Before joining Chick-fil-A in 2007, Frost was a real estate attorney at Troutman Sanders, where she advanced to the position of partner. Her extensive experience in both law and operations has positioned her well for this new role, which she will assume on October 1st.

In addition to Frost’s appointment, Chick-fil-A announced that Cliff Robinson will step into the role of Chief Operating Officer. Robinson, who currently serves as Chief People Officer, will continue to prioritize talent development while also overseeing operations and the company’s expansion efforts. Robinson has deep roots in the Chick-fil-A family, having started his career at a young age in a Chick-fil-A restaurant owned by his father, an owner-operator. He has been with the corporate support center since 1990.

With more than 3,000 restaurants across domestic and international markets, Chick-fil-A remains one of the largest fast-food chains in the world. These leadership changes are expected to strengthen the company’s operational effectiveness and strategic focus as it continues to grow.