Cherokee County Schools prepare to reopen high schools closed due to COVID-19

Three Cherokee County schools will resume in-person learning on campus Thursday, after closing temporarily due to the coronavirus.

The district is employing a hybrid model at Woodstock High School, Creekview High School, and Etowah High School following a two-week break, after several cases of COVID-19 were reported on the campuses in August.

School officials detailed the reopening plan on the district's Facebook page. Students would attend school in person two days a week and learn from home the other days.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The hybrid model will reduce class sizes at the three high schools, allowing for greater social distancing and limit the number of students impacted by quarantines.

Symone Davis and Terri Smith's children attend Woodstock High School. Their sons will join schoolmates on campus when classes resume.

Advertisement

Smith has no reservations about her son returning to school. Smith told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "My son is ready to go back. This has been a long brutal process with him being at home and this has really affected him with him not being in school."

At the start of the school year, students were given the option of enrolling in the district's digital learning program instead of traditional on-campus instruction.

GET MORE BACK TO SCHOOL HEADLINES

That option is no longer available for parents like Davis. She admits she was already concerned about her child attending school during the pandemic and wanted to switch to digital learning following the temporary shutdown.

"If you give us an option, in the beginning, we should have that option the whole school year, especially with children being on the athletic teams, things like that. They are in close contact at all times, different students. You don't know where those other students have been", said Davis.

District officials said the hybrid model will remain in place at the three high schools until at least October 9, which is the last day of the first nine-week grading period.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alert