Cherokee County School Police looking for 17-year-old boy

Cherokee County School Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Taylor Andrew Mundy, 17, of Cherokee County, left Creekview High School around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Cherokee County School Police. He was last seen at Family Traditions in Blue Ridge.

Police describe Mundy at 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He was last driving a 2015 silver Chevy Camaro with black racing stripes and a black spoiler and a Georgia license plate tag of WPQ953.

Anyone with information should contact the Cherokee County School Police at 770-704-4346 or 911.