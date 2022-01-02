Runaway 15-year-old girl found safe, Cherokee County deputies say

article

Deputies in Cherokee County ended their search Sunday afternoon for a 15-year-old girl who they said ran away while heavy thunderstorms poured over north Georgia.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Shay Nibert had last been seen at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning near Iron Mountain Road and Liberty Hill Road.

Officials said she is 5-foot-1 and 112 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was believed to be wearing Harry Potter pajama bottoms during the time of her disappearance.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. officials reported the teenager had been safely located.

