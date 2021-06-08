Expand / Collapse search

Cherokee County deputies arrest shoplifting suspect near Woodstock Walmart

Cherokee County authorities released an image of a person suspected of shoplifting from a Woodstock Walmart. (Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Some police activity in Cherokee County caused a stir while authorities tracked a shoplifting suspect. Now, deputies say that suspect is in custody. 

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office released an image of a person they said is a suspected shoplifter at a Walmart in Woodstock

Deputies said at 11:16 a.m. the suspect, seen wearing all black clothing, evaded authorities on foot.

Minutes later, deputies posted an image on Facebook of a person dressed in all black, but this time they were in handcuffs.

Cherokee County authorities arrested a person suspected of shoplifting from a Woodstock Walmart. (Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the suspected Bells Ferry Walmart shoplifter is now in custody.

Authorities did not identify the suspect. 

