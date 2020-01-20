Chemical spill shuts down roadway in Paulding County

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office has shut down Gulledge Road at Westin Way due to a chemical spill in the roadway.

Chemical spill in Paulding County. (Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office).

Authorities say a truck carrying a pre-emergent rolled over and spilled its contents onto the road.

Hazmat crews have also been called to the scene. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.