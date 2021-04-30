Chandler police officer hit, killed by stolen truck in Gilbert; another officer in critical condition

A Chandler police officer is dead and another is critically hurt after they were hit by a suspect driving a stolen car after a pursuit that started in Eloy, officials confirmed Friday morning.

The incident started as a traffic stop on State Route 87 and escalated into a pursuit once the suspect reportedly shot at a Pinal County deputy while fleeing.

The police chase ended up in Chandler Airport where the suspect driver busted through one of the gates, causing the facility to briefly shut down.

As multiple law enforcement agencies continued to try to take the suspect into custody, the driver ended up getting onto the Loop 202 freeway while driving the wrong way. He eventually crashed near the Val Vista Drive on-ramp.

Officials say the suspect then fled on foot and stole a truck from a Ford dealership, hitting two officers and one of the dealership janitors. One of them was Officer Christopher Farrar, who later died from his injuries.

"Chris was struck and killed by a violent felon in a stolen vehicle following a multi-agency shooting and pursuit," Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan said.

The second officer that was hit, who works for the city of Gilbert, suffered a severe head injury and is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Three Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The janitor suffered minor injuries.

The suspect, who was also hurt, was taken into custody after a gunfight with police. His identity has not been released.

Officials said Officer Farrar was an 18-year veteran of the department.

The Loop 202 westbound between Val Vista and Cooper was closed because of the incident but has since reopened.

Chandler Police, Gilbert Police, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are all involved, officials say.

