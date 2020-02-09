Chance of severe storms Wednesday night through Thursday morning

Occasional rain, heavy at times, across north Georgia could cause some additional flooding along rivers, lakes, streams, streets, and low-lying areas.

The greatest threat for flooding has since expired, and much of north Georgia is no longer under a Flash Flood Watch except for Hart. Stephens, Franklin, Habersham and Rabun county where the watch is still in effect until Tuesday evening.

Additional rain totals through Thursday should be, on average, less than an inch. Although some additional minor flooding could occur the threat of Flash Flooding is over.

In addition to the rain, there is a concern for a couple of stronger showers or t-storms developing Tuesday afternoon or evening. The better chance of that occurring will come overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Damaging winds to 60 mph or greater will be the main concern.

Storms will begin to clear Thursday afternoon, setting us up for sunny, dry, but cooler days Friday and Saturday with lows near freezing and highs near 50 degrees.

