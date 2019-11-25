Caretaker killed by wild hogs in Anahuac: Deputies

A woman is dead in Chambers County, and investigators say she was killed by wild hogs.

Early Monday morning the sheriff's office responded to a 911 call reporting a deceased female in the front yard of a home in the 4000-block of State Hwy 61 in the rural area of Anahuac.

Sheriff’s deputies found Christine Rollins, 59, of Liberty. She was the caretaker of an elderly couple who lives at the home.

When Rollins didn’t show up at the normal time, the 84-year-old homeowner went outside and found her lying in the yard between her vehicle and the home’s front door.

The sheriff says it appears she arrived at normal time between 6 and 6:30, got out of car and locked it. Then the hogs attacked before she could make it to the front door.

He says the neighbor’s dogs may have run the hogs off. They were in the yard when the residents found Rollins' body.

Neighbors say there are a lot of wild hogs in that area.

When deputies arrived, they found Rollins deceased, with multiple injuries to her body.

It appeared that she has an injury to her head that is consistent with a fall, but she also has numerous injuries that appear to be animal-related.