Car thieves crash into utility pole after police chase, officials say

Police said a trio of accused car thieves led Georgia State Patrol troopers on a pursuit on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Police said Atlanta Police Department officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the investigation indicates the suspects tried to evade troopers and APD officers but crashed the car during the chase.

Officers found a car crashed into a utility pole on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, where they said suspects tried to run away.

APD units pursued the suspects on foot and were able to apprehend all three men.

Officers recovered one stolen vehicle and two weapons. Atlanta Police Investigators will lead this investigation. No further at this time.

This investigation continues, police said, and no suspects have been identified.

