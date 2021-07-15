Campbell arrest leads to discovery of 'cop killer' inscribed bullet, rifles, and racist manifesto, police say

article

Police investigating a call about an alleged prowler in Campbell found that the suspect was heavily armed and had a handwritten manifesto detailing his plans to target minority groups, authorities said.

The truck driven by Wesley Charles Martines contained AR-style rifles, a Glock 9 mm handgun, and ammunition that was personally inscribed with sayings such as "Cop Killer," "To a widow from the Grim Reaper," and "A Good Start," the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.

Also found in the 32-year-old suspect's truck was body armor, heroin, methamphetamine, and a pipe bomb filled with pellets but no explosive material, prosecutors said.

Martines, of Los Gatos. had etched out plans in his to kill Blacks, Hispanics, and Jews in a journal filled with, authorities alleged. His journal contained racist and Anti-Semitic writings, along with a plan to go to a sporting goods dressed as a store employee and tie everybody up, authorities said.

Police encountered Martines while responding to a Campbell business owner's call about a man looking into cars and a storage shed near East Sunny Oaks Avenue on July 9.

Martines was charged with multiple felonies including being in possession of assault weapons, silencers. He is being held on a $300,000 bail.

"Once again, law enforcement saved lives before the blood and tears flowed," DA Jeff Rosen said. "All of us have a role in stopping the next mass shooting, suicide, or domestic violence murder. Please call law enforcement if you know that someone is armed and dangerous."