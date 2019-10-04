Business and homes evacuated after large fire

Fire crews are on the scene after a 3-alarm fire at an Atlanta business broke out, causing homes nearby to be evacuated.

Officials told FOX 5's Marc Teichner flames were seen shooting around 100 feet up into the air.

The blaze broke out at the Pallet Depot in the 400 block of Sawtell Avenue.

Car inside a nearby body shop business were damaged due to the fire.

No one was injured from the fire.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

