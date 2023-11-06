Buford high school teacher arrested over the weekend

A teacher at Seckinger High School in Buford has been arrested, according to a letter sent to families by the school.

The school says it was alerted that one of its teachers was arrested over the weekend. In accordance to their policies, the Gwinnett County Public Schools Human Resources Division has launched an investigation into the matter.

The school says the teacher has been away from the school for nearly two weeks and will not be permitted on campus while the situation remains unresolved.

The letter does not identify the teacher and did not say whether the teacher is still employed. A substitute is being brought in to cover for the teacher.

No other information was provided by the school. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information.

