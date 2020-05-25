Brookhaven police searching for missing 7-year-old boy

article

Police in Brookhaven are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy last seen Monday afternoon.

Brookhaven police said they are searching the area surrounding Gables Drive and Lenox Park Boulevard for 7-year-old Dash Zeno, who was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said he was last seen near the parking lot of the Berkshires at Lenox Park Boulevard located in the 2100 block of Gables Drive.

Police describe Zeno as being about 4-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.