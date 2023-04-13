Brookhaven murder suspect arrested during traffic stop on Collier Road NW

article

Atlanta police officers in Zone 2 made a significant arrest during a routine traffic stop on April 11. According to reports, officers pulled over a vehicle for running a red light in the 1200 block of Collier Road NW. The driver, identified as Jabias Kennedy, provided a driver’s license to officers. Upon checking the status of Kennedy’s license, officers confirmed that Kennedy’s driver’s license was suspended.

Officers also discovered that Kennedy had two outstanding warrants, one for murder in Brookhaven, and another for fleeing and eluding in Sandy Springs. Zone 2 officers placed Kennedy under arrest for the warrants and traffic violations, and he was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

Atlanta police praised the work of the officers involved in the traffic stop. However, the police emphasized that an arrest does not imply guilt, and individuals on this website/post/video are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.