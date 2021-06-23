Britney Spears set to address judge in conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears is expected to give rare remarks to the judge overseeing the ongoing battle in her conservatorship, which has controlled the 39-year-old pop star’s money and affairs since 2008.

If Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny does not make a last-minute decision Wednesday to seal the proceedings, Spears' testimony will be heard in open court for the first time in the 13-year conservatorship.

The case has drawn interest from fans all over the world, many of which have helped spawn the so-called #FreeBritney movement in protest of the unusual legal arrangement. Those in the movement feel Spears is being controlled unfairly against her will and have gathered outside the courthouse in large numbers during hearings related to the case.

Spears, who is scheduled to take part remotely, asked for the hearing in April so she could address the court directly. Her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, made the request and gave no indication of what she plans to say.

Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

But in recent court filings, Spears has sought to obtain a greater say over who runs the conservatorship and has asked that her father, who had extensive power over her life and money for most of its existence, be removed. Spears said through Ingham that she fears her father James Spears, and would not end a 2 1/2-year pause on her career as long as he has control over it.

The judge has declined to remove James Spears entirely, though he now plays a smaller role. He serves as co-conservator of her finances along with estate management firm the Bessemer Trust, and in 2019 relinquished his role as conservator over his daughter's life choices to a court-appointed professional.

The singer has spoken in court in the conservatorship before, but the courtroom was always cleared and transcripts sealed. The last time she was known to have addressed the judge was in May 2019.

Spears has requested greater transparency from the court since then, and the Los Angeles judge has allowed far more to remain public.

A conservatorship is established when a person is considered to have a severely diminished mental capacity, and the court can step in and grant someone the power to make financial decisions and major life choices for them.

California law says a conservatorship, called a guardianship in some states, is justified for a "person who is unable to provide properly for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter," or for someone who is "substantially unable to manage his or her own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence."

Britney Spears has never asked the court to end the conservatorship. In a recent court filing, she said it "rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin" and made her "able to regain her position as a world-class entertainer."

But she has sought more say in who runs it, has emphasized that she reserves the right to seek to end it at any time and has welcomed the scrutiny of #FreeBritney fans.

The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. Her father and his attorneys have emphasized that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation.

With her massive fortune, the court closely guards the inner workings of the legal arrangement — though some aspects have been revealed in documents.

The conservatorship has the power to restrict her visitors and arranges and oversees visits with her sons, ages 14 and 15; father Kevin Federline has full custody. It has the power to take out restraining orders in her name, which it has used more than once to keep away interlopers deemed shady. It also has the power to make her medical decisions and her business deals.

Legally, Spears can get married, but the conservatorship must approve it as with other major life decisions.

Under the law, the burden falls on Spears to prove she is competent to be released and free to make her own choices.

Wednesday’s hearing also comes a day after the New York Times reported on confidential 2016 court records obtained by the outlet revealing that Spears has expressed serious opposition to the conservatorship for years. Spears reportedly said the system held "too much control."

"She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her," a court investigator wrote in the 2016 report, according to the Times.

Britney Spears has been on an indefinite work hiatus since early 2019. In an Instagram post last week, the pop star said she wasn’t sure if she will ever perform live again.

"I have no idea," she said, answering a fan who asked when she planned to take the stage. "I’m having fun right now. I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself. So that's it."

Fans scrutinize her social media posts and public statements, trying to decipher her every word, dance move, outfit or shared meme amid the conservatorship battle. Key to the #FreeBritney movement were two women who in 2017 turned their hobby of picking apart Spears’ Instagram posts into a podcast called "Britney's ‘Gram."

Now, even minor hearings can bring dozens of protesters to the courthouse, carrying signs like "CONSERVATORSHIP IS SLAVERY" and "THIS IS TOXIC." Many say they relate to her struggles with mental health and the system. The movement, or at least its sentiments, has attracted her fellow celebrities, including Bette Midler, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Pitbull.

James Spears has called the group conspiracy theorists and says those who shout #FreeBritney don’t understand the totality of the situation.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.