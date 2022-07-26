Breman bank robber wore hat of popular Atlanta BBQ chain

article

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the distinctive look worn by a man who robbed a Breman bank on Tuesday.

Breman police said around 1:30 p.m. the man entered the Bank of the Ozarks near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Georgia Highway 78. It was not immediately clear how much money the man made off with, if any.

Investigators said he wore a FOX Brothers BBQ ball cap that is blue and white. He was also sporting a Samsung lanyard. He was dressed in a blue shirt, wore glasses, and had a mask.

Investigators said he got away in a silver SUV with an unknown license plate.

Anyone who recognize him or has any information about the bank robbery to call the Breman Police Department.