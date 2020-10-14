Braves' winning streak ends with early loss to Dodgers

article

All good things must come to an end and so too did the Braves' undefeated Postseason on Wednesday. After going 7-0, the Braves fell to the Dodgers very early during Game 3 of the NL Championship Series. That is putting it nicely with a final score of 15-3.

The silver lining for Atlanta is they are still up a game, 2-1 for the series and there's still plenty more baseball to play.

Manager Brian Snitker was likely looking to get a little more from Kyle Wright (2-4, 5.21 ERA in regular season), of course, he also wasn't looking to be down 11-0 before even having a batter up. Los Angeles had seven hits, three walks and a hit batter in that 32-minutes at the plate, the 29,786th half-inning in postseason history.

Braves fan sat stunned as the Dodgers sent 14 batters to the plate, scoring 11 including RBI doubles for Corey Seager and Will Smith, a 3-run homer by Joc Pederson, Edwin Rios goes back-to-back with another homer, Corey Seager with an RBI single, and capped off by a Max Muncy grand slam.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Wounded, the Braves finally stopped the bleeding and headed to the bottom of the inning.

The Braves made a good effort in the bottom of the first but left two runners stranded on base.

Cody Bellinger added another run for the Dodgers with a homer during the second inning.

Top of the third, and the Dodgers have set a record for the most home runs in a single Postseason game. The score stood at 13-0.

Finally, in the bottom third inning, trailing by 15 runs, Cristian Pache hits a solo homer, putting the Braves on the board

The Braves would go on to score a few runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough.

Atlanta had allowed only six runs in its first six playoff games, including four shutouts, going into Game 2 on Tuesday night. The Dodgers scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss, then had the 11-run first Wednesday.

Los Angeles tied a franchise record for a postseason game with its four homers through two innings. The all-time postseason mark for homers in a game is six by the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the 2015 NLDS against the Cardinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report