Braves take Game 2 of the NDLS with 2-0 win over Marlins

The Atlanta Braves have taken Game Two of the National League Division Series against the Miami Marlins in a shut out, their third this Postseason.

Dansby Swanson put the Braves on the board early in the game with a solo homer in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Just two innings later Travis d'Arnaud added an insurance solo homer.

The Braves are 24-16 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has a team batting average of .239 this postseason, Travis d’Arnaud has lead them with an average of .417.

The Marlins are 21-19 against NL East Division opponents. Miami has a team slugging percentage of .386 this postseason, Miguel Rojas leads them with a mark of .600 in 10 at-bats.

The two teams meet up again Thursday afternoon at 2:08 p.m. Eastern in Houston.

