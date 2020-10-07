Expand / Collapse search

Braves take Game 2 of the NDLS with 2-0 win over Marlins

Published 
Atlanta Braves
Associated Press
article

Travis d'Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves hits a solo homerun during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins in Game Two of the National League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 07, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Expand

HOUSTON - The Atlanta Braves have taken Game Two of the National League Division Series against the Miami Marlins in a shut out, their third this Postseason.

Dansby Swanson put the Braves on the board early in the game with a solo homer in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Just two innings later Travis d'Arnaud added an insurance solo homer.

The Braves are 24-16 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has a team batting average of .239 this postseason, Travis d’Arnaud has lead them with an average of .417.

The Marlins are 21-19 against NL East Division opponents. Miami has a team slugging percentage of .386 this postseason, Miguel Rojas leads them with a mark of .600 in 10 at-bats.

The two teams meet up again Thursday afternoon at 2:08 p.m. Eastern in Houston.

This story is developing. Check back for details.