Man found shot to death in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the West Midtown area on Saturday morning.

Officers were called out just before 7 a.m. to the 900 block of Brady Avenue NW at 11th Street NW. Atlanta police say officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics would later pronounce the man dead at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released.

The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the man’s death.

This area of the western Home Park neighborhood is an ecliptic mix of popular night spots, restaurants, mixed-use developments, and other businesses.