Bond agreement for man arrested by Clayton County deputies that was captured on video

The man who was captured on video after a violent traffic stop with Clayton County Sheriff's deputies could be released from the Clayton County jail soon. But that doesn't mean Roderick Walker will be a free man.

Roderick Walker's attorneys worked with prosecutors throughout the day to come up with a bond for him. They discussed it with their client Monday evening.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"We have come up with a $25,000 bond in this case, $10,000 for each Obstruction charge and $2500 for each Battery charge," said attorney Torris Butterfield.

Those are the charges Walker faces after his arrest Friday. Walker was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by Clayton County deputies. The deputies asked Walker for ID, even though he wasn't driving.

Advertisement

"My client didn't show ID because he didn't have a legal obligation to show his ID," said attorney Shean Williams.

Deputies demanded Walker get out of the car, that's when things escalated. The video shows Walker pinned to the ground and punched by one of the deputies. That deputy was later fired for excessive force.

Attorneys said once Walker's bond is posted, within 72 hours he will be transferred to the Fulton County jail where he has outstanding warrants.

He's in physical and emotional pain so we want to get him out as soon as possible. We think he needs medical assistance, he doesn't need to be in anyone's jail right now," said Williams.

The names of the deputies involved have not been released. It will be up to the District Attorney to determine if criminal charges will be filed against the deputies.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.