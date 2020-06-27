Boil Water Advisory in effect for Atlanta due to large water main break

A Boil Water Advisory was issued for the city of Atlanta following a large water main break on the campus of Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Department of Watershed Management said the large 36" main break was at Ferst Dr NW and Hemphill Ave NW., which interrupted service at the Hemphill Electric Pumping Station. They said the Hemphill service area may experience low or no water pressure.

Video taken by people in the area showed gallons of water coming up from the ground and spilling out onto area roads.

A number of FOX 5 viewers who lived on the east side of the city reported they had no water.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted there were problems throughtout the city and that crews were working to repair the issue.

It was not clear how long it would take crews to fix the break or when full service would be restored to city residents. DWM said the boil water advisory would remain in place until it was cleared to lift the advisory following sampling protocols.