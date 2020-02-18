Body of missing Fort Valley woman found in Crawford County

Authorities have recovered the body of a missing 23-year-old Fort Valley woman who vanished on Valentine's Day.

The Peach County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5 that Gunn's body was found in Crawford County Tuesday.

Police say 23-year-old Anitra Gunn went missing on Valentine's Day. (Fort Valley Police Department)

Anitra Gunn was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Feb 14. near the Chestnut Hills Road area just outside Fort Valley. The next day, her family contacted Fort Valley police and reported her missing, saying they hadn't been in contact with her for an "unusual amount of time."

FOX 5 is working to gather more information from authorities related to the discovery.

The discovery comes after the Fort Valley Police Department and the Peach County Sheriff's Office announced they have created a joint task force dedicated to Gunn's case.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, Gunn's vehicle was found in Fort Valley city limits. Detectives then searched the surrounding area.

Gunn was described as being 5'7" tall with a weight of 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators did not know what Gunn was wearing when she went missing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Gunn's disappearance is asked to call the police department at 478-825-3384.

