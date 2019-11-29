Body of former Covington Police Chief Almond Turner get full honor's escort

Officers from the Covington Police Department joined dozens of law enforcement Friday afternoon to escort Almond Turner home for the final time in a police procession from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport to Covington.

“It’s a very sad day,” said Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom. “Trying to get Chief Turner home.”

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Covington Police Department)

Investigators say the Newton County School Board member and former Covington Assistant Police Chief was visiting family in Meridian, Mississippi last weekend when he was shot and killed by his nephew.

RELATED: Former Georgia assistant police chief shot, killed in Mississippi

Police say the shooting happened during a birthday party when they say 41-year-old Christopher Denson went to his car, grabbed a rifle and opened fire.

“It’s really hard to sink in and comprehend that’s he is actually gone. It’s hard to swallow” said friend Matt Crowe.

RELATED: Vigil planned for former Covington assistant police chief

Advertisement

As the police procession made its way into town, many people lined the streets of Covington paying their respects to the man and leader who served 45 years with the Covington Police department and more than 20 years with the school board.

“It’s a great loss, said Clarence Potter of Covington. “His name was known throughout this region.”

Denson remains in a Mississippi jail on a $1 million bond. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting is unclear.

“It’s so difficult to wrap your mind around this,” said Capt. Malcom. “This was a life that was cut short, he had so much more to give.”

Meanwhile, so many Covington residents are trying to come to terms with the loss of a man and leader who meant so much to this community.

“It’s like how can we honor him,” said Crowe. “How can we make his legacy something that will last forever.”

His funeral will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers.

SEE ALSO: Covington officer retires after 45 years on the job