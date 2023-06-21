Body of Atlanta man recovered from Lake Lanier after neighbors reported him missing

article

The body of an Atlanta man reported missing at Sunrise Cove Marina off Flak Creek Road was found in Lake Lanier after a day-long search, according to Hall County Sheriff's Office.

57-year-old Terry Daugherty was last seen by a friend around 9 p.m. on a dock at the marina where he kept his boat. When his neighbors woke up the next morning, they were unable to find the man and called police. The sheriff's office issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Daugherty after they did not locate the man during the initial search.

HCSO’s Dive Team along with personnel from Hall County Fire Rescue and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) then began a search of the lake around the dock. Using side scan sonar, DNR found the body alongside the dock in proximity to where Daugherty’s boat was moored. Hall County Fire Rescue used its underwater drone to recover the victim.



Daugherty’s next of kin have been notified of his death. His body has been transported to the Dekalb County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death.

