Blast of cold air to drop temperatures Friday

Colder and drier air has blasted into north Georgia, after a very wet first half of February!

Friday morning temperatures will plummet into the 30s bringing back a winter chill to north Georgia. But skies will be mostly clear. The welcome break in the rain should last throughout the Presidents Day weekend.

Friday's burst of colder air will come with breezy northwest winds.

The winds will make it feel colder, leading to wind chills in the 20s to start the day.

This cold spell won't last long, but more importantly, it will bring us a few days of DRY weather.

