Bibb County deputies fired after inmates engaged in a 'consensual sexual encounter'

Two Bibb County deputies have been fired for policy failures that led to a male and female inmate being able to engage in a "consensual sexual encounter.

Deputies Christina Cobb and Emmalamecca Long were fired for a "breach of security" the sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday after a 6-month-long internal affairs investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies "failed to maintain proper security of an inmate holding area" which led to the incident on July 22, 2020.

Cobb was suspended the following day and an investigation was launched by the Office of Professional Standards, during which it was revealed Long’s involvement was uncovered, the sheriff’s office said.

The internal affairs investigation determined Cobb and Long violated multiple sheriff’s office policies leading to their termination.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was delayed due to some of those involved having caught COVID-19.

