Beloved neighborhood barber beaten and robbed

Members of the Sage Hill community in DeKalb County are rallying behind an area business owner and barber.

Hector Rojas working in his Sage Hill barber shop. (Photo provided by family)

Hector Rojas, owner of Sage Hill Village Barber, was attacked and robbed on Wednesday, Sept. 25 while visiting his grandson in Ecuador.

Hector Rojas (Photo provided by family)

Rojas was badly beaten and left unconscious with head injuries for eight hours before he was found. He's currently in an induced coma in critical condition at a private hospital in Ecuador. Family members say his U.S. medical insurance will not cover his hospital expenses out of the country.

Friends of Rojas' are circulating flyers around the community asking for support to help cover the cost of his medical bills.

Family, friends and Sage Hill Community members hand out flyers asking for help raising money for Hector Rojas.

"Many know Hector as a family member. Others have grown to know and love Hector as a friend and the owner of our neighborhood Sage Hill barber shop...

"Now is the moment to demonstrate what true love, friendship and loyalty means, and how as a community we take care of those we love within our circle." — Sage Hill Community 'Help Hector' flyer

A GoFundMe account has been set-up for donations to help cover Rojas' medical expenses.