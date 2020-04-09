Be weather aware Sunday: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Easter

article

While Good Friday will be sunny, cool and breezy, Easter Sunday is shaping up to be a real stormy day and night for most of North Georgia.

A strong storm system will move in early Sunday morning and has the potential to create strong to severe storms for many areas.

The risks include thunderstorms with winds to 60 mph, very heavy rainfall producing some flash flooding and the slight risk for possible tornadoes.

