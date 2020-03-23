Be weather aware: Strong to severe storms expected Tuesday

The rainy weather continues through at least Wednesday with the potential of severe storms on Tuesday.

Expect two waves of strong to severe storms in north Georgia on Tuesday.

The first wave will be late morning to early afternoon.

The second way will arrive Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

These storms will be capable of damaging winds, a quick spin-up tornado, and heavy rainfall.

The greater risk is northwest Georgia.

Temperatures will be mild to warm.

Be weather aware throughout the day and depend on the FOX 5 Storm Team and the FOX 5 Storm Team app.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.