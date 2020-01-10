Bass boats burned

A fire broke out in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills, late Thursday night, adjacent to the Bass Pro Shop.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services report when they arrived there was heavy smoke and flames showing from several boats on the I-85 side of the building. Firefighters began an aggressive attack in an attempt to control the flames and protect the nearby businesses. Security at the mall was requested to provide a condition report inside of the mall, and a temoprary evacuation of the structure was initiated until they declared the situation under control.

Four bass fishing boats and trailers recieved heavy damage from the flames, but there were no injuries reported.

Fire crews tell us there was no additional fire damage inside the building or on the roof, and mall security said no smoke or fire entered the actual mall.

No word yet on what caused the fire and fire investiagators are looking into that.