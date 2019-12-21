Barricaded Georgia man took family members hostage, deputies say

A SWAT team is attempting to talk a barricaded man out of his home after police say he took family members hostage in Carroll County.

Deputies say the armed man barricaded himself inside the home with his mother and brother.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, at around 5 Saturday afternoon, deputies received information about a hostage situation in a home on the 200 block of Henson Circle.

At some point, both of his hostages were able to escape the home, but officials say the man is still inside.

No one has been injured in the incident so far.

Officials believe the incident started as a domestic situation but have not released what the dispute was about or the identities of anyone involved.

Officers are asking residents in the area to stay indoors and drivers to avoid the area.