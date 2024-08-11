Balloon release for Gwinnett County mother killed in murder-suicide

Family and friends of Cynthia Britton, a Gwinnett County woman who was tragically shot and killed last week, gathered Saturday to pay their final respects.

The Gwinnett County Police Department reported that Britton was fatally shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself. The couple was reportedly in the process of getting a divorce when the incident occurred.

At the memorial, Britton's loved ones expressed their sorrow and called for greater awareness about the dangers of domestic violence, particularly within communities of color. Talithia Britton, speaking on behalf of the family, emphasized the importance of raising awareness and advocating for change to prevent other families from experiencing similar heartache.

"We want to make sure that we're raising awareness, especially when it comes to women of color, women that look like me and my sister, so that they understand their resources," Talithia Britton said. "But also, hopefully, to raise awareness so that those in positions of power act to bring about true change, so that no other family has to experience the grief and heartache that my family is experiencing right now."

Cynthia Britton leaves behind three children and a five-week-old granddaughter. Her tragic death has sparked a renewed call for action to address domestic violence and support those at risk.