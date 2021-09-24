Baby safe after SUV stolen from Buckhead shopping center, police say

Police in Atlanta said a baby was safely recovered after the SUV the young child was riding was taken from a Buckhead shopping center Friday afternoon.

The SUV was recovered not far from The Peach shopping center located in the 2900 block of Peachtree Road NW. Atlanta police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The child was still inside the vehicle and was unharmed.

Police believe the SUV was taken because it was left unattended while running.

Details surrounding the incident are still being gathered by investigators.

