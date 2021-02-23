Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old boy from Stone Mountain

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing on Monday.

Police said Eh Ken Ler was last seen on Garden Hills Drive in Stone Mountain.

Police described Eh as 5-foot-3 with black hair and black eyes. He was wearing gray sweatpants when he went missing.

Police urge anyone who sees him to call 911 or the special victims unit at 770-724-7710.

