Authorities in Troup County searching for runaway teen

article

Authorities in Troup County are in search of a runaway 15-year-old girl.

The LaGrange Police Department shared photos of 15-year-old Rhymedie Mayes, who left home Friday in a maroon Ford Edge, reported stolen by her mother.

Police said she is about 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds, last seen wearing a gray pullover and black leggings with black and white Nike shoes.

Police said the car was found at LaGrange Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Mayes tried to use an ATM inside a CVS Pharmacy on Hogans Road.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.