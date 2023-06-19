Atlanta's 911 faces staffing emergency, city offers $10K bonuses to attract new employees

The Atlanta City Council is expected on Tuesday to approve large cash bonuses to attract new workers to handle phone calls at the emergency call center.

Atlanta 911 is severely short-staffed, and the one-time bonuses will pay up to $10,000 for those candidates who can meet the training standards.

"I am happy, we are grateful to the city council for stepping up," said Gina Pagnotta, a union leader who has complained about staffing for years.

Last Wednesday, the bonus measure passed unanimously in the important council finance panel.

That green light paves the way for the expected approval on Tuesday.

Pagnotta said there are times when the critical department is held together "by a thread" due to the low manpower.

"They get burned out," Pagnotta said. "We have to get some new people in there, so the current workers can schedule off, take vacations and get home to family"

Pagnotta added the workers are every bit as important as police officers and firefighters.

"If they don't execute," Pagnotta said, "then nothing else happens as it should."